World of Cruising Magazine

We all dream of having perfect holiday hair – that beautifully natural, wavy, tousled effect the likes of Gigi and Bella Hadid achieve so effortlessly.

However, the reality is never quite as we would have hoped and instead of dreamy beach waves, we inevitably end up with a frizzy and frayed mane.

Sun, sea and sand can wreak havoc on hair and if you throw in strong winds, too (which is often the case when on a cruise), it becomes almost impossible to keep your hair looking fabulous.

So, to ensure you have enviable holiday hair on your next cruise, follow our top beauty tips.

Pre-sun care

If you’re planning on soaking up some sun while away, it is essential that you protect your hair as you would your skin because UVB rays can be very harmful to hair follicles.

Aveda’s Sun Care Protective Hair Veil is a great product if you’re planning on doing an all-day sunbathing session, with its water-resistant formula working for up to 16 hours. Similarly, Sachajuan’s Hair in the Sun is an inspired all-in-one product that works as a long-lasting UV filter as well as a styling cream to keep hair smooth and manageable.

Beach waves

Along with UVB rays, saltwater and chlorine can severely damage hair. Philip Kingsley Swimcap Water Resistant Mask, which was originally developed at the request of the first US Olympic Sychronised Swimming Team, is an intense conditioning treatment that protects against the destructive effects of both chlorinated and salt water. The formula comprises castor oil to help lock in moisture, and olive oil, which helps to enhance shine.

For natural, beachy waves, you can’t go wrong with John Frieda’s Beach Blonde Sea Waves Sea Salt Spray. Formulated with sea salt, it provides subtle volume for an effortlessly tousled look, while the irresistible coconut fragrance masks the unpleasant smell of chlorine.

For those of you with coloured hair, this product is great for preventing against discolouration, as is Rita Hazan’s Lock + Block Protective Spray, which shields colour-treated locks from sun damage.

Post-sun care

Treat your hair to some much-needed TLC after a long day at the beach to prevent it from becoming dry, frizzy and coarse. Kerastase’s Masque Après Soleil, enriched with coconut water, restores hair’s moisture following sun, sand and salt exposure, leaving it smooth and silky.

If you want to limit the amount of lotions and potions you take away with you on holiday, then Aveda’s Sun Care After Sun Hair & Body Cleanser is the ultimate two-in-one product, removing chlorine, salt and product residue.

If you slightly overdid the sunbathing, then Philip Kingsley’s Flaky Itchy Scalp Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is the ideal treatment for soothing irritated scalps. Finally, Bed Head by TIGI Totally Beachin’ Mellow After-Sun Conditioner has been designed to treat the effects of intense ‘beach partying’.

Evening glamour

Glamorise your evening look with luscious locks. Nuxe’s Shimmering Dry Oil can be used on your body as well as your hair for a beautiful, all-over shimmer. Alternatively, if you’re a fan of the fashionable ‘wet look’, then why not try L’Oreal’s Indestructible Hair Gel, followed by the brand’s oil satin hairspray to keep hair firmly in place?

