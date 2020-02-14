Diamond Princess has been under quarantine in Yokohama, Japan, since 5 February, with 219 positive cases of coronavirus confirmed on board.

While Princess Cruises issued a statement yesterday saying that it would begin letting passengers off the ship to complete their quarantine on shore, this will be a “phased approach” and the majority of passengers are still on board.

However, passengers are not letting this dampen their spirits this Valentine’s Day. Many passengers have taken to Twitter to give us an insight into how they will be celebrating the most romantic day of the year.

One such passenger was Clare Hedger, who took to Twitter yesterday to share her Valentine’s Day lunch and dinner menu. The photo showed a menu decorated with cupid and love hearts and options including fish & chips, bangers & mash, and baked bell pepper and aromatic rice with tomato sauce for lunch.

For dinner, romantic-themed dishes include cupid’s avocado and shrimp salad, shrimp Valentine Japanese style with rice and vegetables, coq au vin with mashed potatoes and vegetables, and a Valentine’s Day surprise dessert of the day.

Highlighting that she wouldn’t be spending the day alone, she wrote: “Tomorrow’s menu for valentine Day #eatinggood #quarantinedwithmyvalentine#diamondprincess.

Another passenger, @cocorobyn, chose to praise crew, quarantine officers and drivers, who had successfully delivered his Valentine’s Day parcel. They wrote: “Care packages arrived by 5 P.M. wonderful Valentine’s day❤️ thank you, #diamondprincess crew, quarantine officers, drivers, and all people who take care of passengers on board!!”

Japanese passenger Alice also shared some gifts she had been given while quarantined, including an eye mask and a lemon essence face mask. She tweeted: “Valentine Gifts from #DiamondPrincess and donors! Time to try some Japanese products while #quarantined. #COVID19.”

Passenger @quarantinedond1 highlighted how confined passengers are getting creative, as she shared a heartwarming picture of the ship traced on her iPad which she had done with the help of her son, and the words “Happy Valentine’s Day”, “Stay strong” and “We are with you Diamond Princess” written in pencil.

Aun Na Tan, who is regularly posting updates on social media about life on board the quarantined ship, praised the crew on board, in particular members of the kids’ club staff, who have been regularly sending care packages to her children.

Princess Cruises’ cruise director Natalie also took to Twitter to share a video on Valentine’s Day saying “how they are all hanging in there as a family” on board and how the crew is working hard to keep guests entertained and happy on this special day, organising deliveries, different games and puzzles, and the youth staff who are “looking after our junior cruisers”.

