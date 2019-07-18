One day in 1882, a 10-year-old Roald Amundsen wrote in his diary: “In my imagination, I created an electric ship that could break through all kinds of ice – that nice and elegantly, fearful and irresistible, could sail through the Arctic oceans.”

Amundsen grew up to be the famous polar explorer who pipped Captain Scott to the South Pole. His electric ship, however, remained a dream. But now, 137 years later, Norwegian line Hurtigruten has made it a reality.

Named in the great man’s honour, MS Roald Amundsen is the world’s first hybrid-powered cruise ship. Four years in the making, she recently completed her inaugural voyage, sailing into her home port of Tromso, in northern Norway, on MS Roald Amundsen breaks through the ice – and into a new era of green power battery power alone. It was a historic moment in the cruise industry – but, says Captain Kai Albrigtsen, “The ship was silent. No one on the bridge said a word – it was so emotional as we sailed in with no emissions.”