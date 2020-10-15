In-keeping with demand for no-fly cruises and British Isles sailings, Hurtigruten has announced details of its series of 2021 and 2022 expedition cruises from Dover.

The cruise line will run a series of adventurous sailings from the Kent port next year aboard its newly refurbished ship MS Maud, with the expedition brochure out today.

The cruises will give British travellers the chance to cruise without having to pass through an airport or catch a flight, with sailings departing from Dover.

Passengers will be able to choose from sailings around the British Isles, but also sailings to Norway. For the first time in Hurtigruten’s 127-year-old history, the line will also sail from Dover to Southern Scandinavia.

On offer are 13- and 15-day round-trips, which will see the shiny newly refurbished ship sail to destinations like the Norwegian Fjords, Norwegian Lofoten Islands, known for their dramatic peaks, and Rathlin Island – home to the largest seabird colony in Northern Ireland.

Sweden’s Koster Islands are also possible to cruise to, with some sailings even heading beyond the Arctic Circle for passengers to see the skies dance with the Aurora Borealis.

Ready to resume sailings, MS Maud carries 530 passengers in stylish and sustainable surroundings, with her small size meaning she can reach destinations that many larger ships cannot.

On board guests will find an impressive Science Centre, hosting guest speakers and educational lectures and workshops with the Hurtigruten expedition team

Excursions follow a similar sustainable/expedition theme, including beach clean-ups, hiking, birdwatching, kayaking and zodiacing.

For those travelling to the Arctic Circle to see the Northern Lights, Hurtigruten also offers a Northern Lights Promise.

This means that, if they do not see the lights, they will be able to board another six or seven-day Classic Voyage free of charge.

“We are delighted to launch our new expedition cruises from Dover 2021/22 brochure which will be available to all our travel agent partners,” said Anthony Daniels, UK general manager for Hurtigruten.

“There are some incredible itineraries as well as new destinations included that deliver truly authentic adventures for those who are curious to experience more of the world around them.

“Every destination has been handpicked by experts to create the ultimate expedition for guests. From witnessing the spectacular wildlife of the British Isles, the rugged Archipelagos in Southern Scandinavia, to the stunning Norwegian fjords and the mesmerising Northern Lights.

“With departures from Dover and the small ship ambience of MS Maud, we’ve made it even easier for guests to get up and close to nature – something the bigger ships can’t.”

Hurtigruten’s brochure is out now and cruises are available to book.