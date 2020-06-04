World of Cruising Magazine

Real Response Media is saddened to announce the sudden death of Publishing Director Peter Grant at the age of 52.

Peter had been with the company since Sept 2014 and became a Director in May 2017 and was hugely instrumental in its success.

During his time at RRM, Peter amassed numerous contacts within the cruise industry and counted many personal friends among both cruise line executives and travel agents.

Responsible for the marketing function of the company, he was the cerebral heart of the business and his quick wit and genial demeanour meant that he was highly regarded by colleagues and clients alike.

Prior to becoming a director at RRM, Peter had a long and illustrious career in publishing, spanning several decades and working for some of the biggest names in the business. These include Emap and Haymarket, where he held the position of Circulation and Marketing Director.

Sport played a huge part in Peter’s life. His great-uncle, who played for West Ham, and Grandfather were at the first-ever Wembley Cup final, and this ignited his love of football and he was an avid supporter of West Ham United. Peter was also a keen traveller; he loved exploring the world and discovering new places.

His premature death has come as a great shock to the RRM family; CEO Chris Pitchford, who first met Peter back in the 1990s while they were both working at Haymarket, had this to say.

“Peter was so much more than a business partner to me, he was a great guy, a true friend and a brother; I cannot put into words how much I will miss him. His untimely death has hit us all very hard and his passing leaves a huge void that will be extremely difficult to fill both in the business and in my heart.”

Peter leaves behind a wife, Jennie. They met the year before starting university and lived in Kent with his second loves, his Westie dog called Beauly and a new kitten called Coco.

May Peter’s soul rest in peace.