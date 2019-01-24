Get onboard with Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas upon her return to the UK

Can you believe it has been a whole year since the new-and-improved Independence of the Seas arrived in Southampton for a summer season of fun?

Well, if you didn’t manage to get onboard last year, we have good news as ‘Indy’ is returning to the UK for another summer season sailing around Europe.

And she’s never looked better since her amazing multi-million-pound makeover.

Dubbed ‘the ultimate family ship’, Independence of the Seas has an array of stunning new features to delight kids and adults alike.

Guests can hop into the Sky Pad, an out-of-this-world new virtual reality bungee trampoline experience, and splash away their days at interactive aqua park, Splashaway Bay, which is bigger and better than ever before.

The reimagined ship also includes a host of other new features such as:

– The Perfect Storm, a duo of racing waterslides called Cyclone and Typhoon

– Glow-in-the-dark laser tag where friends and family can team up to play ‘Battle for Planet Z’

– Puzzle Break, a new escape room experience where competitors can put their minds to the test, working together to find hidden clues and solve a series of high-tech riddles to unravel a mystery

– Beautiful new lounges and ‘panoramic oceanview’ staterooms

– The addition of Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade where sports fans can enjoy all the biggest live sporting events over beers, wings, sliders and more

– Izumi Hibachi & Sushi, the exotic Asian-inspired dining experience giving guests the chance to enjoy fresh sushi and experience skilled chefs cooking table-side on teppanyaki grills

– Sugar Beach candy shop, a wondrous world of delicious delights, along with a few exciting surprises.

Sounds good, right?

Begin your adventure with Royal Caribbean today with its big sale – which is now on. This includes all-inclusive drinks for only £75pp deposit (selected 2019/2020 sailings in eligible staterooms).

Plus, for a limited time only, they are offering free parking at Southampton should you book before 5 February on 2019 sailings. T&Cs apply.