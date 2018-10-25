Inspired Villages can change your life – especially if you love to travel. Later living specialist Inspired Villages is offering the chance to win £3,000 off the cost of your holiday of a lifetime – whether that’s a family cruise, a luxury city break or a solo adventure. The choice is yours!

If you love to travel, what could be better than returning home to the comfort, warmth and security of a stylish later living village?

Inspired Villages owns and runs seven retirement communities across the UK, where you can ‘lock up and leave’ your home, safe in the knowledge that it will be safe and secure until your return. ‘Retirement gives you the option of heading out and exploring destinations you may have been longing to visit for years,’ says Jamie Bunce, director of Inspired Villages.

‘There’s a world of adventure open to you when you’re no longer tied to the 9-to-5′.

TREAT YOURSELF, AT HOME AND AWAY

Inspired Village communities offer one, two and three- bedroom properties that are tailor-made for later life. Each village has its own facilities – such as wellness spas, bistros and games rooms – so even when you’re not on holiday, there are plenty of opportunities to relax, treat yourself, get active and socialise.

A SENSE OF COMMUNITY

In partnership with financial services company Legal & General, Inspired Villages Group owns and operates later living villages in Cheshire, Hampshire, Kent, Warwickshire, Devon and West Sussex, and is continuing to acquire more sites every year.

SAFE AND SECURE

Keen traveller Joyce Howes, of Inspired’s Millbrook Village, in Exeter, Devon, appreciates the security of the later living community. ‘I try to go away a lot,’ says Joyce, ‘and it’s great that I can do it while knowing that my property is safe. With the village staff keeping an eye on things, I never have to worry. I can even ask them to put the heating on for my return – and it’s lovely to arrive back to a warm home.

‘My neighbours are also very helpful and will water my plants. We all look out for each other here – it’s a great community.’

TRAVEL HAPPY

Many retirees are eager to find a lock-up-and-leave home in the UK, and living at an Inspired Village means they can enjoy the freedom to travel anywhere in the world, safe in the knowledge that their security is being looked after back in the UK.

