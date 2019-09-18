She wasn’t kidding. Our executive suite, all 47 square metres of it, was as spacious as it was beautiful, while our vast balcony offered more than enough room for a game of French cricket (though ball-retrieval might have proved tricky).

It was the last week of the school holiday when we boarded Marella Discovery 2, and the ship was teeming with over- excited youngsters exploring the pool areas, the climbing wall, mini-golf, virtual reality experience and the kids’ clubs. They had endless options to keep them occupied during our Spanish Sunsets cruise, round-trip from Malaga. Leaving my three to it, I went to investigate the very inviting oceans spa and the adults-only verandah deck.

Marella is the new name for Thomson cruises, and the 1,830-guest Discovery 2 – formerly TUI Discovery 2 – is the joint flagship of the fleet. Following a multi-million pound refit, the decor is modern and funky, with Willy Wonka-style lifts in the atrium. The young, energetic vibe extends to the crew, who positively fizz with goodwill. They are expertly led by the incredibly youthful-looking Captain Chris Douglas, who was delighted when a passenger mistook him for a member of the resident boy band on “Dress to Impress.”