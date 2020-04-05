Jane Mcdonald celebrated her 57th birthday yesterday (4 April) and despite having spent it in lockdown along with the rest of the country, this did not stop the cruise star from sending out a special message during these challenging times.

As she and her fiancé Eddie self-isolate at home, Jane took this moment to say a big thank you to fans for all of their birthday wishes, as well as to express her and Eddie’s deep gratitude to all the “incredible people” who are helping us get through the coronavirus crisis.

Dear Everyone, I hope you and your families are all staying safe and well during these challenging times. Thank you so much for all my wonderful and kind birthday wishes and messages. I feel very humbled and… full message on my website > https://t.co/q7oPllsD9r pic.twitter.com/vj82geFzuG — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) April 4, 2020 Posting the message on her website, the cruise star said:

“Dear Everyone,



“I hope you and your families are all staying safe and well during these challenging times. Thank you so much for all my wonderful and kind birthday wishes and messages. I feel very humbled and special to receive so many.

“I’m at home self-isolating with Ed and we wanted to say a huge ‘thank you’ to all the incredible people who are still working hard every day to look after us all, the wonderful doctors and nurses and everyone at the NHS, care workers, chemists and shop workers, delivery drivers, posties, refuse collectors and all those who are keeping things going for us. Everyone is doing an incredible job and we are grateful to each and every one of them. Thank you!



“Please, please stay safe and look after yourselves and all your friends and family. We are all in it together and I know we will all get through it together.



“With all my love, Jane.” Sharing the message on her Twitter page, fans reacted to the special post with typical enthusiasm, with one fan having tweeted: “Happy birthday Jane! Have a few for all of us xxx” followed by a humorous gif of Jane downing a shot.

Happy birthday Jane! Have a few for all of us 💗💗💗 xxx pic.twitter.com/49arCP09W2 — 🦔 (@KayleighKitzon) April 4, 2020 Another fan replied: “Lots of love to you Jane, not just on your birthday but always. Hope the sun was shining bright for you like it was down here in Hampshire, although it’s cold again now! Take Care, Lots of Love Carrie-Anne xxx”.