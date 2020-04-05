Jane Mcdonald celebrated her 57th birthday yesterday (4 April) and despite having spent it in lockdown along with the rest of the country, this did not stop the cruise star from sending out a special message during these challenging times.
Dear Everyone, I hope you and your families are all staying safe and well during these challenging times. Thank you so much for all my wonderful and kind birthday wishes and messages. I feel very humbled and… full message on my website > https://t.co/q7oPllsD9r pic.twitter.com/vj82geFzuG
— Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) April 4, 2020
Posting the message on her website, the cruise star said:
“I hope you and your families are all staying safe and well during these challenging times. Thank you so much for all my wonderful and kind birthday wishes and messages. I feel very humbled and special to receive so many.
“Please, please stay safe and look after yourselves and all your friends and family. We are all in it together and I know we will all get through it together.
“With all my love, Jane.”
Sharing the message on her Twitter page, fans reacted to the special post with typical enthusiasm, with one fan having tweeted: “Happy birthday Jane! Have a few for all of us xxx” followed by a humorous gif of Jane downing a shot.
Happy birthday Jane! Have a few for all of us 💗💗💗 xxx pic.twitter.com/49arCP09W2
— 🦔 (@KayleighKitzon) April 4, 2020
Another fan replied: “Lots of love to you Jane, not just on your birthday but always. Hope the sun was shining bright for you like it was down here in Hampshire, although it’s cold again now! Take Care, Lots of Love Carrie-Anne xxx”.
The last year has certainly been a monumental one for Jane McDonald, who released her autobiography and announced that she would be quitting her Channel 5 cruise shows to pursue new opportunities.
She revealed in February: “By now you will have seen the news about me stepping away from my shows on Channel 5.”It’s been an incredible four and a half years of travelling, 38 cruises and over 100 flights. It’s now time for me to spend some time in the UK, concentrate on my music and tours and exciting new projects.
“I want to offer my most sincere thanks to everyone who has worked on all my shows. Everyone at Channel 5 and Viacom International Studios who have all helped make the most incredible and successful programmes.
“It’s been a total joy to work with everyone and thank you very much to everyone who has watched and supported the shows. I have had a blast!”