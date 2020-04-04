World of Cruising Magazine

Jane McDonald is celebrating her 57th birthday today (4 April 2020) and sadly, the cruise legend will be having to spend it in lockdown like the rest of the UK.

Helping to cheer her up in these uncertain times, Jane’s group of devoted fans has this year gone above and beyond to help make her feel special on her birthday, creating a special ‘extravaganza video’ for the star.

The video has now been released and it certainly pays tribute to Jane McDonald. Heartwarming footage of Jane’s incredible music and cruise career to date has been interspersed with memorable quotes from Jane, as well as heartfelt messages of love and admiration from her loyal fans.

Founders of fan page ‘TeamJaneMcDonald’ Jolie Murrell and Katie Abbott both shared their heartfelt messages to Jane at the start, wishing her all the best for the day and saying how they look forward to when the coronavirus crisis is over so that they can properly celebrate.

“Happy Birthday Jane,” said Katie. “I just want to send you all the best for a wonderful day and weekend. I want you to know that you’re in our hearts now and always, and you’re my world. I love you millions and I know that when this is all over we will all come together for a great big party. See you then.”

Jolie said: “Happy Birthday Jane. Thinking of you in these very scary and uncertain times, but I’m sure you will have an amazing day and Eddie will make it as special as he can for you. Cheers.”

Healthcare assistant Charlotte Williams also sent in a video to Jane, thanking the star for making her feel better after a hard day’s work treating patients: “Hi Jane. Just wanted to take this opportunity to wish you the happiest of birthdays. Us Aries are going to celebrate quite differently this year, but you know, no matter what you do keep fighting on. Thank you so much for everything you do. Your voice, your personality is just the perfect antidote for me after a hard day’s work.”

One couple wrote the short but sweet message: “Happy Birthday Jane love Dave and Sheila let’s hope we be cruising.”

Another fan said that she couldn’t “wait to join her on her tour and her cruise. It’s going to be amazing”.

The last year has certainly been a monumental one for Jane, who released her autobiography and announced that she would be quitting Cruising with Jane McDonald to pursue new and exciting opportunities.

We for one cannot wait to find out what’s in store next…

For details of Jane McDonald’s cruise and tour this year, visit her website.