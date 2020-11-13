Jane McDonald is back on our screens this week, with the new series of Jane McDonald & Friends airing this Saturday night.

The hit TV show returns for a third series this weekend, and Jane has already been teasing its return on her social media platforms.

Taking to her Twitter page, Jane shared a photo of the sparkling set from Jane McDonald & Friends, a stage occupied with two unlikely pop stars.

Jane wrote: ‘These two gorgeous lads – @MrDuncanJames and @Gareth_Gates – will be joining me on the first episode of the brand new series of Jane McDonald & Friends this Saturday night! Join us at 10.15pm on @channel5_tv.’

Singers Duncan James and Gareth Gates will join Jane in the first episode of the new series, a show that sees live music performed by a wide variety of stars.

Reacting to the news, Jane’s fans took to Twitter to share their excitement ahead of Saturday night.

‘Should be a great show. Good to see you back on the TV,’ wrote one fan, while another tweeted: ‘Love them both! I just might have to tune in’.

Jane McDonald & Friends is the perfect antidote to lockdown, with the variety show a mix of Jane performing her favourite songs with a live band and guest artists performing current songs and classics hits. There are occasionally some duets with Jane herself, and the audience often joins in with the singing.

Her new series is no doubt set to cheer the Queen of Cruise up, after revealing her devastation over the state of the cruise industry earlier this month.

Appearing on This Morning with Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Jane discussed her new album, the state of the cruise industry and the cancellation of her very own cruise, Sail Away with Jane McDonald.

When asked about her own cancelled cruise by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Jane revealed: ‘Covid has stopped so much, devastated, and the cruise industry has completely come to a grinding halt.’