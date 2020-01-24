If we at World of Cruising could follow in anyone’s footsteps, it would have to be Jane McDonald.

The star’s love of cruising has taken her to some of the most incredible destinations in the world, from Florida and Hungary to Cuba, Iceland and Vietnam, all of which have been well-documented in her popular TV shows. Having visited 31 destinations and counting, her travel portfolio is truly enviable.

In total, Jane has clocked up a whopping 64,626 miles worth of travel during her three-decade career – the equivalent of taking 15 trips from the UK to Australia and back.

The UK’s largest escorted tours operator, Shearings, has satisfied our curiosities by tallying up how much one would need to save in order to tick off every country visited by the Queen of Cruise herself.

Shearings has worked out that flights alone to each destination that Jane has visited would set you back a hefty £14,057, without even taking into account the cost of food and accommodation that would need along the way.

Jane’s most expensive trip was in 2017 when the Loose Women star visited Alaska on her show Cruising with Jane McDonald, where she took a helicopter trip up to an ice field for a dog-sledding adventure before visiting the Margery Glacier.

Aboard the ship, Jane was living the high life at sea, enjoying decadent dinners, meeting the cast of the nightly musical and partaking in gourmet cooking lessons with the on-board chef.

To do exactly the same as Jane, you would be looking at a cost of around £2,387 in total, which makes it her most expensive trip so far. The 2017 series tallies up as the most expensive, with a round-trip to each destination featured costing roughly £7,256.

Despite telling us in an interview in December that her New Year’s Resolution is to give herself “more time”, it’s certainly going to be difficult this year as Jane has a jam-packed schedule. Among her TV commitments, the cruise singer will be joining guests on board Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas next September for her very first chartered cruise. We, for one, cannot wait.