There is no doubt that cruising remains one of the most glamorous holidays.

And the person to illustrate this perfectly is, of course, Queen of Cruise herself, Jane McDonald. Having taken a fair few cruises in her time (whether as a passenger or in her professional capacity as a cruise ship singer), Jane certainly knows how to dress to impress for the occasion and is often sharing her cruise ship style and packing tips with her avid fans.

Taking to Twitter while living the high life on the high seas, the cruise legend shared an exclusive snap of herself dressed in a dazzling pair of black-and-white polka dot trousers with a matching top, pointed black heels and simple accessories to match.

Her hair perfectly coiffed, the star looked effortlessly elegant as she posed on the cruise ship’s grand staircase before heading down for a “glamorous evening” on board.

Another week another cruise! (I still can't believe they pay me for this!) Ready for a glamorous evening. #cruise #holiday pic.twitter.com/xKKKFrTnFp — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) February 17, 2020

The star wrote: “Another week another cruise! (I still can’t believe they pay me for this!) Ready for a glamorous evening. #cruise #holiday”.

A couple of days later, Jane followed this up with another photo of herself, this time standing outside on the ship’s deck during the daytime.

Enjoying the glorious weather and bright blue skies, Jane posted a snap of herself fittingly dressed in a pink scalloped summer dress, paired with peep-toed tan sandals (revealing her lovely pedi and fabulous pins) and a pair of glamorous black shades to shield her eyes from the glaring sun.

This time, she simply tweeted: “Blue skies…bright sunshine…calm seas – another day cruising! #cruise #holiday”.

Jane has retained an air of mystery in both tweets, not revealing to her followers which cruise ship she is currently on or indeed, to where she is sailing. However, we all know that it’s not long before she embarks on her voyage with Royal Caribbean, chartering her very first cruise this September with her fans by her side.

Departing on 20 September 2020, the seven-night Sail Away with Jane McDonald cruise will start in Southampton, completing a round-trip from the Hampshire city visiting Cherbourg, Vigo and Lisbon.

Jane, with her husband Ed in tow, will be on board for the whole duration of the cruise, making special appearances throughout the ship.

Visit floatingfestivals.co.uk for more information.