Known as the Queen of the Seas and loved by pretty much every cruiser out there, Jane McDonald is inviting all us cruise lovers to come sailing with her, by actually chartering her own ship… and we’re so excited.

Taking place in September, cruisers will be able to join Jane on her own private charter, giving them the chance to rub shoulders with the Queen of Cruising herself, gaining

Spreading her love for the industry and sharing invaluable insights, Jane has chartered Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas for one week only, giving passengers guaranteed entry to see Jane perform two different exclusive headline shows, a one-of-a-kind ‘Audience-With’ event, where Jane will be interviewed live on stage about her life and career.

Departing on 20 September 2020, the seven-night Sail Away with Jane McDonald cruise will start in Southampton, completing a round-trip from the Hampshire city visiting Cherbourg, Vigo and Lisbon, with cabins available to book from 10 am tomorrow (29 June) – and we predict a sell-out.

“I can’t begin to tell you how excited I am to be having my own special cruise,’ said Jane, speaking about Sail Away.

“As everyone knows, I’m just a true Yorkshire lass who loves performing and enjoying a cruise or two, so it makes perfect sense to charter my own ship. This is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time so to finally have the opportunity to invite everyone to come on holiday with me is very exciting. We’ll have a whale of a time and I can’t wait to see everyone there.”

With the added benefit of having Jane onboard, lucky cruisers will be able to enjoy Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas, with full board dining and highlights including the stylish Bionic Bar (where you can order cocktails mixed by robots).

For the more adventurous travellers, the FlowRider surf simulator, the signature Royal Caribbean Rock Wall, SeaPlex – the largest indoor active space at sea and RipCord by Ifly – the first skydiving experience at sea and North Star, will all be open to enjoy.

On top of singing and sharing personal stories from her life and career, Jane will also be onboard for the whole duration of the cruise, making special appearances throughout the ship.

Sail with Jane McDonald is available to book from 29 June on floatingfestivals.co.uk.