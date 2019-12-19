There’s no doubt many of us have toyed with the idea of, if not already enjoyed, a Christmas cruise. Getting away from the hosting, cooking and washing to be waited on hand and foot can be extremely appealing, and now Jane McDonald is showing us how it’s done.

Airing on Christmas Eve, the Cruising with Jane McDonald Christmas special will see the Queen of Cruise cruise along the coast of Norway, experiencing a festive Norwegian Christmas.

The episode will see Jane cruise from Bergen to Kirkenes, on board expedition cruise line Hurtigruten‘s MS Polarlys on its 12-day Classic Round Voyage.

Joining the seven-day Classic Voyage North itinerary, Jane experiences some of the most exciting excursions available to Hurtigruten cruisers, like feasting with Vikings, riding on snowmobiles, King Crab fishing and trekking to the most northerly part of mainland Europe – the North Cape.

“We are incredibly excited to appear on Cruising… With Jane McDonald – especially in this highly sought-after festive episode,” said Anthony Daniels, Hurtigruten general manager UK and Ireland.

“Winter is a great season to explore the coast of Norway with stunning snow-capped mountains; towns and villages along the coast getting into the festive spirit; and of course, the opportunity to chase the mesmerising Northern Lights.

“The informal authenticity of Norway presented by Hurtigruten comes through, and we are sure this episode will encourage existing and new guests to find their inner explorer and join Hurtigruten for their next adventure, winter or summer!”

Refurbished in 2016, MS Polarlys translates to mean ‘polar light, a fitting ship to sail the region in winter and catch the stunning Northern Lights.

The ship has 503 beds, three different restaurants, two whirlpools, a sauna and a fitness room, perfect for relaxing after time on shore. Bringing more excitement to the festive season, guests also have access to an on board expedition team, giving lectures and leading adventurous shore excursions.

With series six now in full swing, we’ve seen Jane cruise the Great Lakes of the USA, sun-soaked Mediterranean, rivers of the Balkans and glittering Adriatic coastline.

The Christmas special of Cruising with Jane McDonald featuring Hurtigruten will air on 24 December at 9pm on Channel 5.