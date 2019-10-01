Jane McDonald (AKA The Queen of Cruise) has made our week, confirming herself that there will be a seventh series of one of our favourite shows on TV, Cruising with Jane McDonald.

Talking to Cruise Critic, the singer-cum-presenter announced that the new series of the Bafta-award winning show will be shown later in the year on Channel 5.

It turns out that the 56-year-old has been filming for the show all year in between touring, and according to Jane is due to finish the series in the next few weeks.

“We’re just filming the last bit of it. We’ve been filming it all year in between the shows,” Jane told Cruise Critic. “I know it’s coming out over the winter, but I can’t really say much more.”

Cruising with Jane McDonald was first aired in 2017, and has since been a roaring success. The show has seen her cruise across the likes of the Caribbean, Danube, Alaska, Baltics, Far East and US Deep South, exploring a host of different cruise lines and ship.

As per the interview, Jane will be wrapping up filming for series seven onboard Jane’s favourite line, Silversea, in the Adriatic.

When asked is she would like to cruise the Amazon, she said: “You never know, do you…?, potentially hinting some filming might have happened in the region.

For those inspired to get on a cruise themselves, or indeed cruise with Jane McDonald, you’re in luck, as the Northerner has chartered her own cruise ship – inviting cruise lovers to join her.

Taking place next September, Jane is running a sailing on Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas, in collaboration with Floating Festivals.

The cruise will take place over seven days and sail around Cherbourg, Vigo and Lisbon, with cabins still available to book.

Fancy the chance of winning this once-in-a-lifetime seven-night cruise with the TV star? Then enter our competition here for your chance to win this fantastic voyage on board Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas, worth £3,000.