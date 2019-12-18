Cruising with Jane McDonald is back on our screens, and this week’s episode sees the Queen of Cruise travel in uber-luxury.

Journeying around the sun-soaked shores of the Adriatic, Jane stepped on board six-star cruise line Silversea’s 388-passenger ship, Silver Shadow.

Airing this Friday (20 December), viewers will be able to watch Jane dock at popular stops along the Adriatic coastline, including Dubrovnik, Korcula, Venice, Split and Kotor.

While in Dubrovnik, Jane enjoys a half-day buggy safari and cable car experience, taking in panoramic views of the city.

Next, Silver Shadow docks in Korcula, where the Queen of Cruise takes a boat to the neighbouring island of Orebic – known for its stunning coastline.

Showing off the diverse destinations available on the cruise, Jane then spends the night in Venice, where she has the chance to visit the renowned Murano glass factory.

After that, it’s back to Croatia to visit Split, before finally stopping at Montenegro’s breathtaking coastal capital of Kotor.

“We are delighted to welcome Jane back on board and we know how much she enjoys the Silversea experience,” said Peter Shanks, Silversea’s UK & Ireland managing director.

“This Adriatic adventure really captures why the Silversea experience is so unique and how you can travel deeper to discover the hidden gems of the Med by sailing with us. I’ve seen the episode and I know it will be an enticing journey for current and future guests.”

Guests who have recently sailed on Silver Shadow will notice some differences, as since the filming in autumn, the ship has undergone a makeover.

Renovations included the creation of a new atrium area on deck 5, and major enhancements to all guest suites, corridors, and many public spaces, including a remodelling of the ship’s La Dame restaurant and Connoisseur’s Corner.

The next episode of Cruising with Jane McDonald featuring Silversea will air this Friday 20 December at 9pm on Channel 5.