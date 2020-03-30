Jane McDonald make have stepped down from her role in Cruising With… Jane McDonald, but to us she’ll always be the Queen of Cruise.

That being said, we’re already thinking ahead to this weekend, where Jane will be spending her 57th birthday in isolation.

Helping cheer her up in these uncertain times, Jane’s group of loyal fans has gone above and beyond to help make her birthday special.

For the birthday extravaganza video we are making for Jane (Her birthday is Saturday!). Please tweet us any messages, include any pictures or you can video a message and send it to us on TeamJMD@outlook.com Lets make this birthday special!#SpreadJoyNotGerms! — TeamJaneMcDonald (@TeamJMD) March 29, 2020

Posting on their Twitter account, the fan group, ‘TeamJaneMcDonald, revealed they are creating a special ‘extravaganza video’ for the star, for her to watch on her birthday this Saturday (4 April).

Appealing to its 5,195 Twitter followers, the fan account posted: “For the birthday extravaganza video we are making for Jane (Her birthday is Saturday!).

“Please tweet us any messages, include any pictures or you can video a message and send it to us on TeamJMD@outlook.com. Lets make this birthday special!#SpreadJoyNotGerms! [sic]”

With Jane’s birthday five days away, there’s still time for you to get involved in wishing her a happy birthday.

To send your wishes to the star, get in touch with the Jane McDonald fan account via email, sending over a video messages or any photos you’d like to include.

You can also get involved via Twitter, by simply tweeting @TeamJMD your messages and photos.

The video will no doubt cheer Jane up this weekend, who, like the rest of the UK, will be spending her weekend quarantined to her home.

I'm so excited to be going back out on tour this year with my amazing band and backing singers! Dates for my 'Let the Light In' tour can be found on my website https://t.co/9zIJ3ZM0Ga pic.twitter.com/y6nkqBK6wL — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) January 14, 2020

Despite the circumstances, Jane still made time to send a heartfelt message of love and support to her fans during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen of Cruise took to her Twitter account and website to send her 154,000 followers a message, telling people to “take care of themselves”.

“Dear Everyone,” wrote the star. “In these worrying times, I hope that you are all staying as well as possible and taking care of yourselves and your loved ones.”

The star then went on to share details of her upcoming tour, along with her cruise Sail Away with Jane McDonald, which is scheduled for September this year.