Jane McDonald is renowned for being the Queen of Cruise, but she has also become known throughout the years for her compassionate side, showing her support for various charities that are close to her heart, including Wakefield Hospice, which is located in Jane’s hometown.

Rather than resting on her laurels as the travel and cruise industries remain at a standstill, the loveable Northerner has instead taken to Twitter calling for donations from her followers for Yorkshire charity Food4Heroes.

To date, the charity has delivered 100,000 meals to hospitals to help frontline NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic and raised £259,067.

She wrote: “Please support @Food4Heroes1 who serve meals to frontline #NHS staff. This #Yorkshire charity has delivered its 100000th meal at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary this week courtesy of @jonny_brownlee. Donate here today!”

Fans were quick to show their support for Jane and the charity, with one fan tweeting: “We love you @TheJaneMcDonald x hope you are well”, while another simply wrote: “Thank you, Jane!”

Just a couple of weeks earlier, the TV star showed her support for other charities that are struggling following the outbreak of coronavirus, including The Snappy Trust, which supports children and young adults with disabilities and is at risk of closure, and the Children’s Heart Surgery, whose 12-year-old patient Alfie Thomas is attempting to hit his fundraising target.

Taking to Twitter once again, Jane posted: “Please help 12-year-old Alfie Thomas reach his fundraising target for the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund in #Leeds. He’s aiming to do 300,000 steps this month despite having congenital heart disease! What a brave lad. #Wakefield #JustGiving.”

Responding to this tweet, one loyal Jane McDonald fan wrote: “Hope you are keeping safe and well Jane x.”

This has been quite a year for the cruise legend and not simply because of the coronavirus pandemic which has impacted all of our lives.

Among other things, Jane made the dramatic announcement that she would be quitting Cruising with Jane McDonald, her Channel 5 hit programme, after more than four and a half years.

Making the announcement on her blog, the 57-year-old cruise legend hinted that she had some “exciting new projects” in-store, along with focusing more on her music and tours.

Of course, Jane McDonald will hopefully be donning her cruising crown one more time this year as she embarks on her very own chartered cruise aboard Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas this September.

Visit jane-mcdonald.com for more information.