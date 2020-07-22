Jane McDonald

What are your favourite cruise memories?

Cruising was a job I loved – I had a permanent tan, I was seeing the world and getting paid for it. What’s not to love about that?

I would recommend working on a cruise ship to anyone – it’s a wonderful career. My cabin was no bigger than a broom cupboard, but I still had the time of my life.

Where are some of your favourite destinations?

I love Bermuda – the beaches are fantastic. I travelled between New York and Bermuda for eight months non-stop and it was a blast. I’m still in touch with a lot of the staff I met on those cruises, and we all have the best memories from our travels.

Where do you want to travel to when you next can?

The Caribbean. I love it there, and I’m looking forward to some sun.

Tony Hadley

What have you missed the most about travelling?

So many things, but I’ve definitely missed all the wonderful food, especially in Italy and Spain. After a show, the band and I have a wonderful time when we’re touring in that part of the world.

It looks like I’ve got a lot of shows in Italy coming up, and in Spain and Iceland for late summer, so hopefully we will be on the road again soon. Then if everything goes well we’re also due in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Manila and Hong Kong in October, so I just hope and pray that we don’t have any more virus spikes. Lots of people who’ve been doing what I do for a long time will say, ‘Ugh, I hate the travelling,’ but I really love it.

You were cruising just before lockdown in March. How did that work out?

We didn’t think they were going to let us in, but we managed to sneak into the States and do a cruise out of Miami. It was the first American cruise I’ve been on, and the passengers were there to have a lot of fun. They weren’t quite as crazy as the Brits, of course – we are pretty mental.

But playing on a cruise ship is always brilliant. The first time I ever stepped on board, on a sailing out of Southampton, I remember getting to the theatre and thinking, ‘Wow, this is incredible’. I was completely knocked out by the size and scale.