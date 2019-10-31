World of Cruising Magazine

Jane McDonald returned to Loose Women to discuss her tell-all new autobiography, Riding the Waves, which is released today. She praised Loose Women for helping her through a dark period in her life, as she ended her marriage to engineer Henrik Brixen.

“I went through one of the worst times of my life. I came onto the show after my world had collapsed and Kaye [Adams] was so wonderful and made me feel so welcome. It got me through a really difficult interview. That’s why I mentioned Loose Women in the book, because it’s important to be grateful.”

Jane gained overnight fame after appearing as a singing starlet on BBC fly-on-the-wall series, The Cruise, in 1998. Her number one album gained her a place in the Guinness Book Of Records and she went on to perform to sell-out audiences at Royal Albert Hall, the London Palladium and the MGM Grand, Las Vegas. In 2017 she returned to our screens for a BAFTA-winning travel show, Cruising with Jane McDonald.

Her new autobiography reveals an intimate glimpse into her tumultuous relationship with Brixen, who she met while working onboard a cruise ship. Jane claims Brixen took advantage of her trusting naivety and left her with almost nothing, after acting as her manager for many years. “I had left everything on the business side to Henrik. Eventually, I came to the devastating conclusion that I really did have nothing left.”

I've had a brilliant morning at the BBC recording radio interviews about my new book "Riding The Waves". Stay tuned for The One show this evening where I’ll be talking about the book in more detail! @BBCTheOneShow pic.twitter.com/f02diaHK3s — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) October 29, 2019

Jane has now moved on with musician Eddie Rothe, to whom she is engaged. They dated in 1980 and reunited in 2008.

“I’m a positive person who is always looking forward, so I found it very hard to look back in order to write the book. Although our lives look fantastic on the outside, there is so much going on behind-the-scenes. It hasn’t always been plain sailing.”

Jane has also appeared on This Morning and The One Show discussing her autobiography.