This week has not seen much positive news in the world of cruising, with the likes of P&O Cruises and Seabourn having announced that they have had to cancel even more cruises this year due to the pandemic. And now we have been dealt another blow as Jane McDonald has made a devastating announcement.

In a statement posted on her website and social media channels today (14 August), the Queen of Cruise sadly revealed that Floating Festivals has had to cancel all of its cruises, which includes Jane’s Sailaway cruise.

In June, Jane announced that the seven-night, round-trip cruise from Southampton visiting Cherbourg, Vigo and Lisbon aboard Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas, originally due to take place on 20 September, was to bee rescheduled to 12 September 2021.

However, it has now sadly been cancelled altogether due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

To her fans, Jane wrote: “I’m so sorry and upset about today’s awful announcement, which is that Floating Festivals have had to cancel all their Cruises, including Sailaway With Jane McDonald. I’m devastated this has happened as I know you were all looking forward to it as much as I was. I know this is especially sad and frustrating because this year’s Cruise had already been postponed because of Covid-19.

Please visit my website for an official announcement about my Sailaway with Jane McDonald Cruise… https://t.co/WGtoBPblb7 pic.twitter.com/mxuS4VZe2n — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) August 14, 2020

“Unfortunately it’s completely out of our control. You can find details in the statement which Floating Festivals released earlier today. This is as much information as they are able to give out just now and I’m sure more will follow when they are able to.

“Things are worrying and tough enough as it is for everyone at the moment and I’m so sorry that this has led to more bad news and disappointment for some people. Hopefully these trying times will pass and life will be brighter soon. Lots of love Jane.”

Since the news was posted this morning, fans have taken to social media to share their shock and sadness, with one fan tweeting: “Like everyone who was looking forward to next year’s cruise the latest announcement is a major disappointment. Jane you must be devastated and we all understand this is totally out of your control. Take care and keep safe.”

Another wrote: “Such disappointing news this morning, we’re devastated as you must be, so looking forward to this special Sailaway and a chance to meet and chat with you. Hopefully something else can be arranged in the future &still looking forward to seeing you in Leeds 2021.”

Visit jane-mcdonald.com for more information.