Jane McDonald has shown again why we love her, issuing a heartfelt message of support to her fans during the coronavirus crisis.

The Queen of Cruise took to her Twitter account and website to send her 154,000 followers a message, telling people to “take care of themselves”.

“Dear Everyone,” wrote the star. “In these worrying times, I hope that you are all staying as well as possible and taking care of yourselves and your loved ones.

“I’ve been asked about the status of the tour which is currently scheduled to start in June as well as the Anthem Of The Seas cruise scheduled for September.

“We are constantly monitoring the government guidelines and medical advice and will be deciding on the best way forward with the safety and well-being of all my fans as well as my band and team foremost in our minds. Please keep checking in for updates.

“Meanwhile, it’s time to care and be kind to everyone and think positively about us all getting through this together. Please look after yourselves. Lots of love Jane.”

Showing their appreciation for the star, fans flocked her Twitter with loving messages.

“Thank you Jane for the update. Please stay safe to you and Ed and all your family. Lots of luv to you Jane [sic],” wrote one fan.

Another added: “Hi take care Jane and your family and friends and you must do what you have to do and all your fans will understand.”

The loveable Northener recently stepped away from her legendary TV show, Cruising with Jane McDonald, announcing the news on Twitter with the message: “I love you all”.

Fellow travel TV presenter and host of Secret Scotland, Susan Calman will present the upcoming series of the show.

Appearing on This Morning earlier this month, the former Cruising With presenter gave hints to a possible new TV gig, telling Eamon Holmes and Ruth Langsford: “It has been fabulous it has,” she said smiling.

“I always believe you should leave the party while you’re still having fun. I’ve been away 80 per cent of the time during the four and a half years and now I feel it’s time to step aside and pass the baton on.”

The star is set to host her own cruise, Sail Away with Jane McDonald, this September, and has promised to keep ticketholders updated.