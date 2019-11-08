Jane McDonald has revealed some exciting news about her new Riding the Waves autobiography, which was released last week.

The Queen of Cruise discusses her turbulent life in the new book, from her days singing on cruise ships right through to today, with her own television show and chartered cruise.

Talking to her 147,000 Twitter fans, Jane shared the news that her book is now at number nine on the Sunday Times bestseller list, a huge achievement for the television star.

Addressing the news, Jane wrote: “My book “Riding the Waves” is at number 9 on the Sunday Times bestseller list!” Hundreds of her fans and keen cruisers alike congratulated the star on making the legendary list.

One fan wrote: “I’m reading it slowly to make it last, didnt realise I had such willpower. All my love Mary xx [sic],” and another added: “I am going on my first cruise in July 2020 and this is my read for then, but knowin it’s in my draw haha its soooo temptin to start now [sic].”

Jane has been very busy in the last couple of weeks, promoting her new book on beloved TV shows such as This Morning and Loose Women.

Last week, she appeared on Loose Women to discuss the book, where she praised the Loose ladies for helping her through a dark period in her life, when she ended her marriage to engineer Henrik Brixen.

“I went through one of the worst times of my life. I came onto the show after my world had collapsed and Kaye [Adams] was so wonderful and made me feel so welcome,” she said. “It got me through a really difficult interview. That’s why I mentioned Loose Women in the book, because it’s important to be grateful.”

Jane made a name for herself when she appeared on the BBC fly-on-the-wall series, The Cruise, in 1989. Her powerful vocals led her to release a number one album, which in turn led to her performing to sell-out audiences at the Royal Albert Hall, London Palladium and MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Jane is still an avid cruiser today, with six series (and an upcoming seventh series) of cruising with Jane McDonald under her belt.

Those who would love to cruise with the Queen of Cruise herself can even get themselves a ticket to Jane’s very own cruise next year.

Taking place next September, Jane is running a sailing on Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas, in collaboration with Floating Festivals.

The cruise will take place over seven days and sail around Cherbourg, Vigo and Lisbon, with cabins still available to book.

Fancy the chance of winning this once-in-a-lifetime seven-night cruise with the TV star? Then enter our competition here for your chance to win this fantastic voyage in the company of Jane herself.