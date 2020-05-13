Jane McDonald has made the shocking announcement that she will be postponing her 2020 music tour due to the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to social media to announce the news, Jane said that she had hoped at the start of lockdown that she would still be able to go ahead with the music tour, but having listened to the latest government advice, she felt she had no choice but to reschedule it to next year.

Tweeting the devastating news in one of three posts, the star wrote: “2020 TOUR POSTPONED UNTIL 2021: I hope you have all been keeping safe and well during these difficult times.

“When we first went into lockdown my team and I had hoped that my tour would still go ahead, albeit with some changes to the earliest dates…

“However, after listening to the latest government advice, we have now made the decision to postpone this year’s tour until 2021. We are working with each of the theatres to confirm new dates, although this will take some time…

“When we have confirmed a new date for each show ticket holders will be contacted directly by the theatre and the new date will be posted on my website. I’m really looking forward to seeing you all next year for what I know will be the best tour yet! All my love Jane x.”

Fans have been quick to react to the devastating news, with one fan tweeting: “My gran will be devastated and I’m not going to lie I’m quite upset to be honest as you are my guilty pleasure haha safety first we will be there next year stay safe Jane x.”

Another fan wrote: “I think that’s the best decision Jane, none of us could relax watching you in theatres this year. Stay safe. X”

Jane McDonald isn’t the only superstar who has been impacted by the pandemic, with the likes of Lady Gaga, Adele and Sam Smith also having been forced to cancel or postpone tours and appearances.

This has been quite a year for the cruise legend and not simply because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among other things, Jane made the dramatic announcement that she would be quitting Cruising with Jane McDonald, her Channel 5 hit programme, after more than four and a half years.

Making the announcement on her blog, the 57-year-old cruise legend hinted that she had some “exciting new projects” in-store, along with focusing more on her music and tours.

Of course, we can only hope and pray that Jane will still be able to embark on her very own chartered cruise aboard Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas this September. Watch this space.

