Given the global suspension of sailings having put a halt on all cruises for the foreseeable future, it no doubt comes as little surprise (although we are still devastated to learn) that Jane McDonald has had to postpone her ‘Sail Away with Jane Mcdonald’ cruise until 2021.

The seven-night, round-trip cruise from Southampton visiting Cherbourg, Vigo and Lisbon aboard Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas was due to take place on 20 September, but has now been rescheduled to 12 September 2021.

However, it is not all doom and gloom as Jane has been quick to reveal that while it has been postponed, guests can still look forward to travelling aboard the same ship and enjoying the same itinerary next year.

I’m sure you won’t be surprised that we have taken the decision to postpone our 2020 cruise, ‘Sailaway with Jane McDonald’ to 2021. Please find more details on my website and in the following video message: https://t.co/2grBHyc9Md — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) June 4, 2020

Posting a video message on her social media channels and website, the Queen of Cruise said: “Hello everyone. I hope you are all as well as you can be under the current circumstances.

“Many of you have been in touch with questions and concerns about the cruise in September. I’ve been talking to my friends and colleagues at Floating Festivals and we have decided the most sensible and right thing to do is to postpone the cruise until 2021.

“I’m thrilled to say that we’ve got the same ship, the same itinerary and we will be setting sail on the 12 September 2021. This gives the country time to get back on track and gives us something to look forward to.”

Jane added: “I can promise that this will be the best cruise that we can possibly deliver. This will also be in an email sent to you and if you have any questions at all just call the team at Floating Festivals and everything will be explained.

“Take care of yourselves and stay safe.”

Fans have been posting their heartfelt messages of regret upon hearing the news, with one fan tweeting:

“How Beautiful Jane thank you for such lovely words I shed a tear you seem sad and in need of a huge hug. I do hope your ok yes it’s sad to have to postpone but next year we will have the best time together take care Jane and stay safe lots of love xx.”

Another wrote: “Hi Jane, in these uncertain times it gives us something to look forward to. So pleased you have made this decision. We all love you lots and can’t wait for September 2021. Keep safe and we wish you Good Luck with your 2021 tour just keep the music playing.”

Last month, Jane McDonald also made the disappointing announcement that she would also be postponing her music tour until 2021.

Visit floatingfestivals.co.uk for more information.