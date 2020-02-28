Jane McDonald has made the shocking announcement that she has quit Cruising with Jane McDonald, her Channel 5 hit programme, after more than four and a half years.

The Loose Women star has been delighting us on our TV screens living the high life on the high seas and in 2018 received a BAFTA for her efforts. The series won the prestigious TV award, beating off competition from Antiques Roadshow, No More Boys and Girls and The Secret Life of the Zoo.

Many leading cruise lines have appeared on the show during its sojourn, including Princess Cruises, Victory Cruise Lines and Hurtigruten, to name a few.

Making the announcement on her blog, the 56-year-old cruise legend hinted that she had some “exciting new projects” in store, along with focusing more on her music and tours.

“By now you will have seen the news about me stepping away from my shows on Channel 5. It’s been an incredible four and a half years of travelling, 38 cruises and over 100 flights. It’s now time for me to spend some time in the UK, concentrate on my music and tours and exciting new projects.

“I want to offer my most sincere thanks to everyone who has worked on all my shows. Everyone at Channel 5 and Viacom International Studios who have all helped make the most incredible and successful programmes.

“It’s been a total joy to work with everyone and thank you very much to everyone who has watched and supported the shows. I have had a blast!”

Following the news, there has been an outpouring of emotion on social media from Jane’s devoted fans who are shocked and devastated to see her leave their TV screens, but also wish her well with her new projects, including @MrRichieW who tweeted: “Oh Jane!! You’ll be sorely missed on Channel 5! Looking forward to some new music and spectacular Live Shows instead Face throwing a kiss.”

Others have simply expressed their feelings through dramatic gifs, including @Eichborn83, who captioned it: “Worst news of 2020.”

Worst news of 2020 pic.twitter.com/6Yh0VjudoA — Eichborn83 (@eichborn83) February 28, 2020

We know we haven’t seen the last of her, as this year sees Jane McDonald charter her own Royal Caribbean cruise. When it comes to what else the Queen of Cruise has in store, you shall have to watch this space.