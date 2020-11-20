Jane McDonald has revealed some exciting news about the upcoming episode of Jane McDonald & Friends.

The Queen of Cruise shared a glamorous photo to her Twitter account, which showed her with the all-male musical theatre group, Collabro.

Giving us something to look forward to, Jane revealed that she’ll be collaborating with the group on this week’s episode of her show, with the two acts coming together to sing the iconic Greatest Showman.

Sharing the photo on her Twitter page, Jane wrote:

‘The wonderful @Collabro will be joining me for ‘Jane McDonald sings The Greatest Showman’ this Saturday at 9:45pm on @channel5_tv #JaneMcDonaldandFriends.’

The wonderful @Collabro will be joining me for 'Jane McDonald sings The Greatest Showman' this Saturday at 9:45pm on @channel5_tv #JaneMcDonaldandFriends pic.twitter.com/IJ3qDVVQdL — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) November 19, 2020

The photo shows Jane wearing a stunning floor-length red, off-the-shoulder evening gown, and the boys suited and booted in black dinner jackets.

Showing their excitement, Jane’s fans were quick to reply, with one writing: ‘So excited for this episode’, and another adding: ‘Can’t wait Jane xxx’.

A third pluckily added: ‘My dream is sing with Jane McDonald, never going to happen as I’m just an ordinary guy but I really admire her and what she has achieved, we can dream can’t we lol [sic].’

Jane McDonald & Friends burst back onto our screens this month for a third series, providing some much-needed escapism and entertainment.

Last week, the 57-year-old former cruise ship performer has another set of ‘gorgeous guys’ on the show, in the form of pop singers Duncan James and Gareth Gates.

Looking very pleased with herself, Jane shared a photo of the two grinning men on her Twitter account, cheekily writing:

‘These two gorgeous lads – @MrDuncanJames and @Gareth_Gates – will be joining me on the first episode of the brand new series of Jane McDonald & Friends this Saturday night! Join us at 10.15pm on @channel5_tv.’

Jane McDonald & Friends is an up-beat and full-of-fun variety show, made up of a mix of Jane performing her favourite songs with a live band and guest artists performing current songs and classics hits. There are occasionally some duets with Jane herself, and the audience often joins in with the singing.

While this will do for now, we’re looking forward to seeing Jane back on the water again, with talk of a new series of Cruising with Jane McDonald launching next year…