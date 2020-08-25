World of Cruising Magazine

Queen of Cruise Jane McDonald has graced many a captain’s table over the years as one of the star guests on board.

On her latest cruising adventure where she journeys to the bottom of the world to the South American continent, travelling 7,000 miles of coastline in 19 days, Jane revealed how one should glam up for dinner at the prestigious captain’s table.

Being invited to dine with the captain of a cruise ship is the ultimate accolade and provides a unique opportunity for you to meet the man or woman in charge of your cruise, along with other interesting guests who have also been extended this great honour.

On this occasion, Jane was travelling aboard Silversea’s luxury all-suite cruise ship Silver Muse and so stressed how important it was that she looked the part for the evening.

“Evening’s approaching and a very special evening at that,” she commented on Channel’s documentary, Cruising South America With Jane McDonald. “I’ve been invited on to the captain’s table for dinner, so I had better make an effort.”

Jane subsequently paid a visit to Silver Muse’s onboard hair salon, where she revealed a top tip for cruisers before they travel.

“You want to look your very best, but you can never get into the salon on Silver Muse. It’s always, always busy,” she remarked.

“In fact, most people now book it online before they actually even get on the ship, about a month before. To guarantee that you get when you want a hairdresser or a spa treatment or a restaurant, then book it online before you come on.”

After unveiling her perfectly coiffed brunette locks, remarking with her typical Northern humour, “I don’t scrub up too bad. For a 32 year-old-old”, Jane showed off her beautifully applied makeup before unveiling her outfit.

Dressed perfectly for the occasion, Jane donned a glamorous knee-length, dark blue dress with floating, embellished sleeves, elegantly paired with a silver clutch, nude open-toe stiletto heels and diamond drop earrings.

Descending the stairs, Jane admitted to feeling quite nervous to the camera before joining her fellow guests and captain for dinner, but soon relaxed into the swing of things. “That’s why I always like to come onto the captain’s table because, I’ll be honest, the wines are exceptional,” she joked.

Visit silversea.com for more information on luxury cruise ship Silver Muse and sailings. To catch up on the latest episode of Cruising With Jane McDonald, visit channel5.com.