Appearing on The One Show last night (3 November) to discuss her new Cruising With album, TV star Jane McDonald gave viewers a little insight into what life has been like for her at home during lockdown.

While the glamorous cruising star is used to a jet-setting lifestyle, travelling around the world on amazing cruise ships, she admitted that she has in fact enjoyed elements of lockdown, having given her the opportunity to write and be creative, as well as to spend more time with her partner, Ed, who she has been with for the last 12 years.

“For four and a half years I haven’t been home,” she told presenters Ronan Keating and Angela Scanlon. “And when I got home and it was all lockdown and I thought, ‘what if he doesn’t like me?’ But actually, [we are] a lot stronger, I do like my Ed and he actually likes me and all,” she joked.

Having an exciting couple of days promoting my new album 'Cruising with Jane McDonald Vol.2' pic.twitter.com/1eCQJGTbSe — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) November 3, 2020

When asked by Scanlon if she’d been cooking during lockdown, Jane replied: “Mary Berry must be shaking in her boots because I’ve mastered the art of chocolate cake and it’s the way to a man’s heart.”

When asked by a viewer whether she would ever consider hosting a cooking show on a ship, Jane McDonald did not completely discount the idea, answering in her usual cheeky fashion, “I’m up for anything”.

Of course, it wasn’t all laughter and merriment on the show as the former cruise ship singer went to acknowledge the serious issues faced throughout the travel industry following the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

She said: “[Cruise] is such a massive industry and people love cruising. Once you’ve done a cruise and you’ve fallen in love with that ship you will go for years and years.

“It is devastating what’s going on to the travel industry in general. It’s the cruise industry, all the staff on the cruise ships, the airlines, the travel agents.

“The travel agents are going through a terrible time as well so all we can do is live in hope. We just have to get through this, we don’t know how we are going to but we just have to.”