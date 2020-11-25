Jane McDonald has been keeping us entertained during lockdown, with the release of the third series of her show – Jane McDonald and Friends.

The show, airing on Saturday nights, sees Jane joined by other music and entertainment legends, who come together for a glittering night of showbiz.

Teasing the latest episode of the show, Jane shared a glamorous photo of herself and her upcoming guests.

The photo shows the Queen of Cruise wearing a stunning purple evening gown, with cut-out shoulders and sparkling silver detailing.

Among the guests, two familiar faces from the hit TV shows, Strictly Come Dancing and The X Factor.

Posting on her Twitter account, Jane wrote: “Join me this Saturday night for ‘Jane McDonald Sings The Movies’! My guests this week are @Limahl_Official,@OreOduba and @therealRayQuinn. Tune in at 10pm this Saturday 28th November on @channel5_tv #JaneMcDonaldandFriends.”

TV presenter Ore Oduba is best known for winning the 14th series of Strictly, while swing and big-band singer Ray Quinn rose to fame on the 2006 series of The X Factor.

Reacting to the post, Jane’s fans were quick to show their excitement, with one writing: “Hurry up Saturday night please please please please” and another adding: “Well the last two shows were incredible shows so this one will be spectacular ..can’t wait to see it Saturday…highlight of the week..xxx [sic]”.

A third gushed: “wooooooooooooo [sic]”.

Jane McDonald and Friends burst back onto our screens this month for a third series, providing some much-needed escapism and entertainment.

The fun-filled variety show sees Jane joined by a host of talented and famous faces, and sees her and her guests perform various well-known numbers – sometimes performing duets.

Last week the 57-year-old cruising star revealed some exciting news about the show, that her and the musical theatre band Collabro would be performing ‘The Greatest Showman’.

Other guests included former pop stars Duncan James and Gareth Gates, who Jane cheekily described as “two gorgeous lads”.

While our Queen of Cruise fix has been satisfied for now, we’re looking forward to seeing Jane back on the water again, with talk of a new series of Cruising with Jane McDonald launching next year…