Jane McDonald has delighted her fans – including us at World of Cruising – by posting a rather exciting announcement.

The star took to her social media to post an update on what she’s been getting up to, revealing she’s back filming again.

Posting on Twitter, Jane wrote: “I’m back filming again! It’s fantastic to be out and about and I’m having a brilliant time.”

The 57-year-old posted a photo of her grinning from ear-to-ear, enjoying the autumn sunshine by a lovely river.

I'm back filming again! It's fantastic to be out and about and I'm having a brilliant time. pic.twitter.com/rNwUD9DBQf — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) October 17, 2020

The singer and presenter can be seen wearing an eye-catching red overcoat with large black polka dots, along with stylish black jeans, gloves, boots and a cross-over bag.

Delighted at the announcements, fans of Jane were quick to share their love and support.

One wrote: “Brilliant Jane. I love your programmes. So uplifting. If I had to choose ten guests for a dinner party, you’d be on my list.”

Another fan added: “Fantastic news Jane. Hope you’re having a blast & look forwards to viewing it on’ tellybox! xx”

“It’s so nice to have some good news for a change. This news has made my day. Can’t wait to see you in my lounge again. Stay safe my lovely. Xx,” another concluded.

Jane has recently been on our screens with her TV show Jane McDonald’s Weekends Away, seen jetting off to short-break destinations like York, New York, Malta, Barcelona and Bucharest.

However, she truly won fans over with her hit show Cruising with Jane McDonald, which sadly finished earlier this year when the star announced her departure.

Despite her exit, Channel 5 boss told The Telegraph that Jane would be returning, revealing: “The pandemic has put a spanner in those works and (Jane) is returning to the channel… Where there’s an opportunity to cruise, we’ll cruise.”

While she hasn’t been cruising, she has been delighting us with Jane McDonald’s Weekends Away, recently sharing her one piece of travel advice.

On one of the episodes of the show, Jane revealed a nugget of priceless travel advice, drawing on her years of experience travelling the world – and we couldn’t have said it better ourselves.