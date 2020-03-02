Jane McDonald has only gone and made us feel all emotional, posting a heartfelt statement to her fans.

The Queen of Cruise announced on Friday (28 February) that she was quitting her hit Channel 5 programme Cruising with Jane McDonald, after more than four-and-a-half years.

Posting on her blog, jane-mcdonald.com, the former cruise ship entertainer wrote: “Thank you so much for your lovely comments and messages. I have been very humbled by the response and deeply touched. Please don’t think I’m putting my feet up for a rest. My year is packed full of wonderful things.

“I’m especially looking forward to being back on the road with my new Tour “Let the light in”, which begins in June. I can’t wait to see my amazing fans. I’m also looking forward to my first chartered cruise in September on the “Anthem of the Seas”.

“After that I’ll be releasing a new album. And although I’m giving up travelling the world, I’m certainly not giving up television!

“I flipping love you all. Jane.”

The heartwarming statement came just days after Jane revealed her hit TV show was coming to an end.

The 56-year-old cruise legend wrote: “By now you will have seen the news about me stepping away from my shows on Channel 5. It’s been an incredible four and a half years of travelling, 38 cruises and over 100 flights. It’s now time for me to spend some time in the UK, concentrate on my music and tours and exciting new projects.”

Following the news, there was an outdoor of emotions from Jane’s fans, with many taking to social media to share their distress.

One fan wrote: “Oh Jane!! You’ll be sorely missed on Channel 5! Looking forward to some new music and spectacular Live Shows instead Face throwing a kiss [sic].”

Another added: “Worst news of 2020.”

Cruising with Jane McDonald has been a regular on our TV screens since 2017, seeing Jane travel the world on cruise lines like Hurtigruten, Silversea, Princess Cruises and Victory Cruise Lines.

The show has seen her travel on 38 sailings and take more than 100 flights, spreading the cruising message throughout the world. Those looking to get their last fix of cruising Jane can still book a spot on her Sail Away with Jane McDonald cruise.

Setting sail on 20 September, the cruise will journey from Southampton to France, Portugal and Spain, with Jane on board to entertain and take part in Q&As and meet and greets.