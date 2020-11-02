Jane McDonald has certainly brightened up our Monday by revealing she’s releasing a brand new album of all her Cruising With Jane McDonald hits.

The much-needed boost we need during lockdown, the Queen of Cruise revealed the news on her social media, with the album – entitled ‘Cruising with Jane McDonald Vol.2’ – out now.

The album is a compilation of all the best songs the former cruise ship entertainer performed on the hit Channel 5 show, including Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Spinning Around, Mamma Mia, Let’s Get Loud and New Sensation.

Read all about my new album, which came out today, in my latest blog post… https://t.co/p4USH0aZyo pic.twitter.com/l0kHSbyAgQ — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) October 30, 2020

Writing on her blog, Jane gushed: “I’m so excited about the fantastic reviews my new album is getting! ‘Cruising with Jane McDonald Vol.2’ is a compilation album packed full of the well-loved songs which I perform on my travel show Cruising with Jane McDonald.”

“The album has loads of fantastic hits you can have a boogie to,” added Jane, with holiday classics like Club Tropicana, California Dreamin’ and Mambo Italiano all on the tracklist.

During her show Cruising With Jane McDonald, along with spin-offs like Jane McDonald’s Weekends Away, the star always delights viewers with a performance.

The album is available to purchase on CD, download on iTunes or stream on Spotify, Apple Music and Google Play.

The hit TV show wrapped up earlier this year, with Jane herself stepping away from her beloved show to persue other projects – including spending more time with her partner Eddie and going on tour.

However, things are looking up, as it has now been confirmed that Jane is returning to Channel 5, and will step back into her shoes as ‘Queen of Cruise’.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Channel 5 boss Ben From revealed: “The pandemic has put a spanner in those works and (Jane) is returning to the channel… Where there’s an opportunity to cruise, we’ll cruise.”

Along with dropping her album, Jane has also been sharing lots of teasy social media posts while out filming for her new show, revealing she’s ‘back on the water’ and having a ‘fantastic time’.

We can’t wait for the new series…