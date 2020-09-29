Jane McDonald was once an integral part of the cruise industry, nicknamed the ‘Queen of Cruise’ and appearing on our screens on Cruising with Jane McDonald.

However, the 57-year-old Yorkshire lass surprised viewers when she stepped away from the hit TV show back in February, deciding to pursue other ventures and take some much-needed time off.

Announcing her departure from the show after four-and-a-half years, Jane wrote on her blog: “Thank you so much for your lovely comments and messages. I have been very humbled by the response and deeply touched. Please don’t think I’m putting my feet up for a rest. My year is packed full of wonderful things.”

Following a crazy year shaped by the coronavirus pandemic, what has happened to Jane McDonald now?

It was meant to be a big year for the former cruise ship entertainer, who was due to host her very own cruise this month and also embark on a brand new tour ‘Let the Light in’ – due to begin in June.

However, due to Covid-19, both ventures were postponed or cancelled, with her very own ‘Sailaway with Jane McDonald’ cruise first pushed back until 2021, and then cancelled altogether.

“I’m so sorry and upset about today’s awful announcement, which is that Floating Festivals have had to cancel all their Cruises, including Sailaway With Jane McDonald. I’m devastated this has happened as I know you were all looking forward to it as much as I was,” said the star in a statement.

Jane’s tour was also postponed due to Covid-19, and is now due to take place in 2021.

However, the loveable northerner has been back on our screens with her new Channel 5 series Jane McDonald’s Weekends Away, offering a much-needed dose of the former Queen of Cruise.

During a recent episode of the new show, filmed long before lockdown, Jane revealed that she felt a tad lonely without her “other half”, partner Eddie.

Making up for lost time, Jane has been spending lockdown with Eddie at her home, sharing a touching message during the early stages of lockdown dedicated to key workers.

Jane wrote: “I’m at home self-isolating with Ed and we wanted to say a huge ‘thank you’ to all the incredible people who are still working hard every day to look after us all, the wonderful doctors and nurses and everyone at the NHS, care workers, chemists and shop workers, delivery drivers, posties, refuse collectors and all those who are keeping things going for us. Everyone is doing an incredible job and we are grateful to each and every one of them. Thank you!”

While it’s unclear if she’s still isolating at home with Eddie, Jane has been tweeting up a storm, regularly promoting her new show on her Twitter account.