World of Cruising Magazine

It’s fair to say that Jane McDonald knows a thing or two about going on cruises. The Cruising with Jane McDonald star began her career working as a cruise ship singer, before she decided to go into the dynamic world of television.

After 20 years of working in cruise, Jane McDonald is finally being given the chance to charter her very own next year.

The seven-night Sail Away With Jane McDonald Med voyage in September 2020 will take place aboard Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas and will include stops at the French port city of Cherbourg, Spain’s vibrant port, Vigo, and Portugal’s coastal capital, Lisbon, before sailing back to Southampton.

So, if you've already booked your place aboard the cruise, you will need to make sure you're dressed for the part as along with amazing shore excursions, you can expect some fabulous evening entertainment from the singing sensation.

McDonald will be delighting audiences with two separate theatre shows, and passengers will also get to enjoy the special ‘An Audience With’ event, where the star will be interviewed live on stage about her life and impressive career.

So, take your cue from the Queen of Cruise with these essential packing tips for your next cruise.

Check the itinerary and work out how many formal nights there will be, so you can pack accordingly. For glamorous evenings, you are certain to need a cocktail dress and some accessories to go with it. Take nude underwear – it works with everything! Pack a pair of comfortable trainers like Skechers, plus a pair of mid-heel shoes in nude or pewter. Trust me, you don’t want to be tottering around on deck in sky-high stilettos. Colour-code your outfits – either black and white or browns and creams work for me. Invest in a clothes rail and hang up everything you are going to take with you. Invest in a good suitcase – lightweight but hard. Roll your clothes up as you put them in your case – they’ll be less creased when you arrive on board. Separate your clothes into day and evening wear. That way, you’ll know exactly what you’re packing for each day so you won’t end up taking too much or worse, the wrong things. Buy some clear mini storage cases. You can put these in your case and keep everything separate. You can find these on Amazon. Don’t pack full bottles of shampoo and face cream. You’ll find these on board or you can shop for them while you cruise.

