At least, that’s what we told ourselves when the captain of Ponant’s Le Lapérouse announced that Typhoon Mitag was brewing in the South China Sea, smack in the middle of our projected route around Taiwan and the south of Japan, and we would be sitting out the storm in Hong Kong, our port of embarkation.

‘Rather than throw us to a pack of wolves, it is best we stay put – at least for the next couple of days,’ explained Captain Fabien Roché, with striking eloquence, in both French and English (as is customary on all Ponant ships).

So we stayed exactly where we were. And, because of the precarious political situation on shore, like many of our 160 fellow guests we chose to remain on board, enjoying the ship’s fine cuisine, napping by the pool and admiring Hong Kong’s sparkling skyline from the water.

The first of six ships in the French line’s new Explorer class, Le Lapérouse is a strikingly sleek expedition yacht, offering high-end boutique cruising with a Gallic twist. She has 88 elegant cabins and four suites, with two dining venues (including an outdoor grill) and three lounge bars, as well as a theatre, and a spa with a small gym.