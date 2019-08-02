Celebrated journalist and TV presenter Jennie Bond has been confirmed by ROL as a special guest speaker for its annual cruise event. The former royal broadcaster and well-known cruise devotee will share her own amazing cruise memories and invaluable knowledge with visitors, as well as offer a unique insight into the life of a BBC royal correspondent.

The exclusive two-day event, which will take place on 13 and 14 August at Braxted Park Estate in Essex, will see representatives from the leading cruise lines gather together to inform visitors about the very latest ships, destinations, itineraries and exclusive packages available through ROL Cruise.

This year’s event coincides with ROL Cruises 25th anniversary and promises to offer guests the unique opportunity to discover and learn more about cruising and the amazing packages available for 2021, 2021 and beyond, whether it’s for river, ocean, expedition or cruise-and-stay holidays.

Sarah Wikevand, managing director of ROL Cruise, commented: “Following the huge success of last year’s premier event, we are very excited to be hosting The Exclusive ROL Cruise Show at Braxted Park – particularly given the fact it coincides with the start of our 25th anniversary celebrations.

“Whether you are new to cruising, or a seasoned, experienced cruiser, there truly is something for everyone. You will be able listen to a wide variety of specialist talks that will be running throughout the duration of the show, focusing on our cruise line partners, their modern ships and hugely extensive itineraries.

“For anyone considering a cruise, it is a ‘must visit’ – it is rare to have access to so many cruise companies under one roof – and all in the beautiful surroundings of Braxted Park, which is steeped in history and set within 500-acres of stunning Essex parkland. Our friendly and knowledgeable team will be on hand to answer any questions, plus take guests through the exclusive show offers that will be available. A warm welcome awaits.”

Jennie Bond has been an ambassador of ROL cruise for several years and was a guest speaker at the leading cruise retailer’s cruise show last year. During the show, guests will have the opportunity to ask Jennie about her experiences and any cruise questions and queries they might have. They will also be able to enjoy wine tastings that will be available throughout from the Colchester-based independent wine specialist, Mr. Wheeler.

Book your place now

Tickets are available for £5pp when booked in advance and can be purchased online via rolcruise.co.uk/cruise-show or by calling 01206 225941 (weekdays, 9am-5pm). Alternatively, tickets can be purchased on the day for £7 per person. The ticket includes tea or coffee, plus a slice of homemade cake for every person. Children aged 16 or under are free of charge.