World of Cruising Magazine

When it comes to feeling free, there are few places on earth more appealing than a cruise ship, far away from the hustle of day-to-day life and sailing the world’s oceans.

With so many cruise lines and even more travel agents, it can be hard to choose which cruise holiday to book and who to book with. As one of the UK’s leading and most experienced cruise tour operators, Jetline Cruise has become one of the most trusted cruise travel agents in the country.

Working with countless cruise lines, airlines, train companies and hoteliers to negotiate the best prices, Jetline Cruise offers unique dream holidays to dream destinations.

Championing the feeling of being ‘free at sea’, the cruise tour operator offers an impressive range of bespoke and exclusively built cruise holiday itineraries, and working with Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Jetline has curated a range of once-in-a-lifetime cruises to put a dent in cruiser’s bucket lists.

NCL has one of the youngest fleets at sea, and some of the most exciting ships in the cruise industry. Sailing the world’s oceans from the Far East to Alaska, its ships are packed with activities and entertainment that ensure no sea day is ever the same.

On-board ship you can experience anything, from go-kart tracks, laser tag courses, bowling alleys and water parks to popular Broadway style shows such as Jersey Boys, Footloose and Kinky Boots. With spacious staterooms, the most dining options afloat, outdoor party venues and private adults only beach clubs.

Why you should book with Jetline

As Autumn slowly creeps in, many of us are thinking about planning their next cruise getaway, and Jetline offers a myriad of destinations including Asia, the Caribbean, the Med, Hawaii, Alaska, Australia and the South Pacific.

The cruise line’s Spirit of the Orient, Japan and China collection offers sailings on Norwegian Spirit, visiting vibrant, pulsating ports like Hong Kong and Shanghai, with lots of overnight stays so cruisers can fully immersive themselves in city life.

Far from the buzz of these Asian mega metropolises, Jetline’s selection of NCL cruises also sail around the Japanese archipelago, journey to the Great Wall of China and visit the ancient temples in Kyoto; guests can also explore Nagasaki and Hiroshima.

If you’re after sun-soaked shores, then Jetline Cruise’s Grand Caribbean itinerary is for you, which comes with the added treat of all-inclusive drinks package. Sailing on either Norwegian Bliss or Norwegian Gem, you can journey from the glittering city of New York, across the ocean into the golden Caribbean sunshine.

In-between island hopping in Barbados, Antigua and Saint Lucia, Jetline Cruise customers can enjoy their drinks package by sipping cocktails on the sprawling sun deck, plus a five-night speciality dining treat.

Other bucket list packages include marvelling at Niagara Falls before sailing around Canada and the US, cruising up the golden Pacific coast to Alaska and visiting Italy’s most precious city, Venice. Jetline is also offering exciting cruises on brand new Norwegian Encore, perhaps the line’s most impressive ship to date, with her inaugural sailing in November 2019 still open for bookings.

When booking a cruise with Jetline – a member of the Cruise Lines International Association – all cruises are ABTA protected and all flights are ATOL protected, so you can book knowing that your holiday is 100 per cent secure. What are you waiting for?

Get on Board