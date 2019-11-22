Carrying out her prestigious duties as Godmother, Kelly Clarkson has christening sparkling new ship Norwegian Encore in Miami.

The monumental party, put on by parent company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, was attended by over 3,500 guests, including travel partners, investors, government officials, media and family and friends of the cruise line giant.

At the centre of the celebrations was the ship’s Godmother Kelly, who performed at the event alongside other entertainment acts from the ship, including the Choir of Man and Tony Award-winning Kinky Boots.

The celebrations took place pier-side at Port Miami, with Norwegian Cruise Line Holding’s president and CEO Frank Del Rio, Andy Stuart, president and CEO of NCL and incoming president and CEO of NCL, Harry Sommer all in attendance.

After the traditional blessings, Godmother and Grammy-Award winning artist Kelly officially christened Norwegian Encore, by breaking a bottle of champagne across the ship’s hull.

She then delighted guests with a live performance of some of her most famous hits, including Miss Independent, Stronger and Since U Been Gone.

“Norwegian Cruise Line has been sailing from Miami for over 50 years,” said president and CEO Frank Del Rio.

“We were the first to offer weekly cruises to the Caribbean from Miami, which shaped the city’s reputation as the ‘Cruise Capital of the World.’

“Five years ago, we launched our history-making Breakaway Plus class and today, we are proud to christen Norwegian Encore, the final ship of this class and a true representation of the evolution of the brand, right here in our hometown of Miami.”

Norwegian Encore recently completed her inaugural voyage, sailing from Southampton to New York. With Miami as her homeport, she will now offer seven-day voyages to the Eastern Caribbean, and Canada and New England itineraries from New York City beginning 22 April 2020.

Western Caribbean sailings will start on 12 December 2020, and in Spring 2021 the ship will make its debut West Coast and sail to Alaska from Seattle.