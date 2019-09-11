With number one hits including Miss Independent and Since U Been Gone and countless awards and accolades, Kelly Clarkson MBE has certainly made a name for herself in the world of music.

And now, the US hitmaker will be making her mark in the world of cruising as she has been announced as the godmother to Norwegian Cruise Line’s (NCL) latest ship, Norwegian Encore.

The global cruise line made the announcement on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the performer’s new hit daytime talk show – which has already landed the highest daytime debut in seven years in the US – yesterday (10 September 2019). Superstar Clarkson will serve as the godmother to NCL’s newest vessel, Norwegian Encore, debuting in Miami in November.

The cruise line’s president and CEO Andy Stuart appeared on Clarkson’s show to invite her to join the NCL family.

As ship godmother, Clarkson will perform at the christening ceremony in Miami, taking place on 21 November 2019, as well as fulfill the longstanding maritime tradition of blessing and officially naming Norwegian Encore.

“We knew we wanted someone who represents our core values,” commented Stuart. “Kelly is a role model who is passionate about family and community, as well as music and entertainment.

“These are our passions, too! We are honoured to have her join our family of godparents and look forward to celebrating Norwegian Encore’s debut in Miami with her, this November.”

To celebrate her new title, Clarkson and NCL recognised and awarded 20 deserving music educators on the show with a seven-day cruise.

“I am so honoured to be named the godmother to Norwegian Encore, and to get to be a part of such a special ceremony to christen the new ship in Miami,” said Clarkson.

“I believe that surrounding yourself with the ones you love and taking time for them is important while having the most amazing and unforgettable vacation, which is what Norwegian Cruise Line stands for and provides for its guests.”

Taking the brand’s exclusive, stand-out attractions to the next level, Norwegian Encore will feature the world’s longest race track at sea at 1,100 ft with four high-speed curves extending up to 13ft over the side of the ship; the largest outdoor laser tag arena at nearly 10,000 sq ft; and new immersive escape room and interactive theatre experiences in the 10,000 sq ft Galaxy Pavilion.

What’s more, the Tony Award-winning musical, Kinky Boots will headline the world-class entertainment on board, with returning guest favourites The Choir of Man, Happy Hour Prohibition: The Musical and the rocking Beatles cover band of The Cavern Club.

Launching this autumn, Norwegian Encore will offer seven-day voyages to the eastern Caribbean from Miami beginning 24 November 2019; Bermuda, and Canada and New England itineraries from New York commencing 22 April 2020; voyages to the western Caribbean from Miami beginning 12 December 2020; and in the spring of 2021 will make her West Coast debut and sail to Alaska from Seattle.

For more information, visit ncl.com.