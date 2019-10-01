World of Cruising Magazine

Historic Antwerp is our next stop, and we walk through the city to visit its stunning Gothic cathedral, which is also home to some of Rubens’ finest paintings. For art-lovers there’s also a chance to visit the great man’s home, or you can simply lose yourself among the fashionable shops, intriguing museums and amazing-looking restaurants of this stylish city.

Stop off for a plate of moules frites and a cold Belgian beer, and you’ll soon be planning your return trip.

After back-to-back shore excursions, the following sea day offers a welcome opportunity to explore the ship. There proves to be plenty to do on board, but I decide on a pampering morning. A great manicure followed by a session in the steam room leaves me feeling blissfully relaxed, then I take afternoon tea in the lounge where I listen to the Boreal singers and musicians – all excellent, especially the saxophonist.

Finally I achieve second place in the geography quiz (if only I could have remembered the capital of Australia!).

Back in British waters next morning, we dock at Newcastle where there’s a choice of excursions – a city tour, a trip to Hadrian’s Wall and a visit to Alnwick Castle, where the Duke and Duchess of Northumberland greet us in person before we take a garden tour, followed by lunch with the head gardeners.