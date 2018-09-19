Rolling Stone and Holland America Line to launch new rock club

Get ready to crank it up to 11 because Holland America Line has joined forces with Rolling Stone magazine to create the ultimate rock club at sea.

The Rolling Stone Rock Room will feature a live five-piece band chronicling rock history by playing a collection of hits inspired by the magazine’s top song lists.

The Rolling Stone Rock Room will debut as part of the ‘Music Walk’ area – which comprises of the classical-focused Lincoln Center Stage, the chart-topping hits of Billboard Onboard and the smooth soul and jazz of B.B. King’s Blues Club – on Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam when it joins the fleet in December 2018 and Koningsdam that same month.

“We are so excited to tap Rolling Stone’s incredible expertise to create a new live entertainment venue that will appeal to all our guests,” said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line.

“Innovative and authentic music experiences are at the heart of all our entertainment offerings and is what distinguishes us in the industry. Classic rock appeals to people across the generations because the music is universal – and Rolling Stone Rock Room will bring another incredible live music venue to our ships.”

“Rolling Stone and Holland America Line are two iconic brands that share the vision of bringing the best in music to cruisers,” said Meng Ru Kuok, CEO of Rolling Stone International.

“We’re looking forward to this unique brand experience and the first partnership of its kind for us, to bring the Rolling Stone brand to life in the ultimate live rock venue at sea.”