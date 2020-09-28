What makes a luxury cruise so special is personalisation, and six-star lines are making sure each guest has exactly what they need. One feature to look for in any luxury line is a high staff-to-guest ratio, which means you’ll never wait long for service (on Crystal River Cruises, for example, there is one staff member for every 1.5 guests).

Also designed to cater for guests’ every need are the staterooms, which on a high-end ship are usually elegant suites with balconies. And for a final touch of luxury, along with a pillow menu and electronically controlled beds, every guest on Scenic Eclipse gets a personal butler who can secure restaurant reservations, keep the mini-bar stocked with favourites (Scenic checks with you ahead) and even unpack.

This level of personalisation also extends to excursions, where you’ll find smaller groups, more exclusive experiences and better transport than on any mainstream cruise. And if you prefer to explore under your own steam, Silversea offers personalised planning to help with independent touring, whether it be organising a private car and driver or tailor-making a whole itinerary.

Luxury expedition cruising

Expedition cruising no longer means slumming it on a freezing ferry. In fact, luxury expedition cruising is one of the biggest emerging trends, attracting the intrepid traveller who wants to explore wild and little-known destinations before returning to the sublime comfort of a small luxury ship.