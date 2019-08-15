Scenic has been teasing us for months with sneak-peek images and videos of its luxurious new cruise ship, Scenic Eclipse, coined ‘the world’s first discovery yacht’.

Finally, the wait is over as today (15 August 2019) in Reykjavik passengers have been welcomed on board for the cruise ship’s maiden voyage.

The fortunate first passengers to set sail on Scenic Eclipse will enjoy a 13-day discovery cruise from Iceland’s capital to Quebec.

“Today is the fruition of many years of planning and work from a large and dedicated team to create a vessel and an experience, which has set a brand-new benchmark in ultra-luxury discovery cruising”, said Mr Glen Moroney, chairman and founder of Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours.

“We are extremely proud of this ship and what it brings to the world of cruising. In terms of innovation, technology and design it is second to none. The on-board helicopters and submarine and our hand-crafted itineraries that take our guests to 38 countries in some of the world’s most stunning and remote locations – these are what truly set us apart.”

Scenic’s entry into the ocean cruise market has certainly been long-awaited but she has most definitely lived up to our high expectations, as revealed by the images of the ship’s luxurious images that have finally been released today.

The sleek and contemporary design is apparent throughout, from the 114 all-veranda suites to the 10 restaurants, ranging from Asian Fusion to French dining to a chef’s table, and the exquisite Senses spa.

Project director of design Karen Moroney and her dedicated design team were responsible for creating and building partnerships with leading brands and artists across the world to create a ship of unrivalled luxury and quality.

“Our team has been working with incredible partners such as B&B Italia, Walter Knoll, Tom Dixon and Jonathon Browning which has allowed us to create a look and feel that is the ultimate in guest luxury, ” she said.

“In addition, we have commissioned a number of artworks from renowned international artists which will be a focal point of the interiors.

“This is more than just a cruise ship, this is a total sensory experience, from the entry foyer to the guest suites and the dining areas, the feel is one of calm, luxury and serenity to allow our guests to truly relax and take in the total voyage”.

Designed to deliver the ultimate experience of a lifetime for 228 guests (only 200 in the Arctic and Antarctica), Scenic Eclipse sets a new standard in luxury ocean cruising, combining luxury and discovery with the ultimate in safety and sustainability.

Along with its sleek interiors, the revolutionary ship also boasts two six-guest helicopters and one six-guest submarine capable of depths of nearly 200m; a state-of-the-art theatre for entertainment and lectures.

To ensure guests’ every whim are catered to, there is also butler service for all guests and an almost 1:1 guest-to-staff ratio.

For more information, visit scenic.co.uk.