Then our cruise director comes over the loud speaker to explain that it is La Maison dans la Loire, by French artist Jean-Luc Courcoult. This is just one in a series of installations unveiled in 2007 as part of the Estuaire art exhibition. In this exhibition international artists created large-scale works inspired by the river and nearby estuary leading to the Atlantic Ocean.

It had already become pretty obvious that this was a river cruise with a difference. After all, a couple of days earlier I’d seen a 40ft mechanical elephant and stepped over a giant tape measure. At that point I hadn’t even had my first sip of the area’s famous Muscadet wine!

In fact, dissimilarities with other cruises began the minute we stepped aboard MS Loire Princesse. The 628-mile Loire, called the last “wild river” in France, may be one of the country’s longest, but with unpredictable currents and very shallow waters, large sections are un-navigable.

Until relatively recently, only day trips and short pleasure cruises were possible, but all that changed in 2015 when CroisiEurope launched this revolutionary 96-passenger vessel equipped with modern paddle wheel technology to navigate the lower reaches of the unpredictable waterway.

She is still the river’s only true hotel boat, and it seems fitting that this innovative vessel has pioneered holidays that showcase unique, even surreal sights.