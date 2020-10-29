Marella Cruises and Tui River Cruises have announced their summer 2022 cruise itineraries, hoping to inspire travellers to get booking.

The sailings will be available to book from 5 November 2020 and will include sailings on Tui’s three new river ships – Tui Isla, Tui Skyla and Tui Maya.

Marella Cruises will have six additional itineraries available on three of its ships, with another itinerary on Marella Discovery on sale from 10 December.

On the rivers, Tui River Cruises has added a further two itineraries to the 2022 summer programme, sailing on the Rhine and Main rivers.

‘Legends of the Rhine’ will explore all area of the Rhine Valley and include cities like Dusseldorf and Cologne, as well as winemaking regions.

Those setting sail on 12 August 2022 will also get to experience the Rhine in Flames festival and see the fireworks at Koblenz.

‘Treasures on the Main’ will visit some of Bavaria’s biggest cities and smallest riverside towns, home to majestic clifftop castles and lots of beer.

Along the with new itineraries, Tui announced that one of its new ships, Tui Maya, will become all-inclusive as a standard.

On the seas, Marella Cruises is putting 18 new cruises on sale on 5 November, and a further five in December.

Passengers will be able to sail to islands like Santorini, Kefalonia, Corsica, Sardinia and Sicily, along with world-class cities like Dubrovnik, Barcelona, Split, Venice and Lisbon.

Other ports include Civitavecchia (for Rome), Livorno (for Florence) and Montenegro’s Kotor.

Marella Discovery will homeport in Palma, Majorca, for the 2022 summer season.

“We’re pleased to be able to share details of our summer 2022 programme and we are really excited to offer our first all-inclusive ship in our river cruise line,” said Chris Hackney, managing director of cruise.

“We have something to offer everyone as we have itineraries visiting some of the best places in the world.

“Our river cruise line is constantly developing and we’re always listening to what our customers want and we want to offer even more choice when it comes to booking their cruise.

“With a high percentage of guests already booking All Inclusive, it only seemed right we created a ship dedicated to the board basis, so we know it’s something our customers will love.”

Summer 2022 programmes will go on sale on 5 November 2020.