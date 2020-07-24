Marella Cruises has today (24 July) announced that due to the ongoing travel restrictions, it is extending its cancellations of all cruises until 30 September 2020.

Marella Cruises, which is owned by parent company Tui Group, has followed in the footsteps of Royal Caribbean and Princess Cruises to become the latest cruise line to announce that it is once again extending its global suspension of sailings, impacting voyages up until the end of September and disappointing cruisers the world over.

The news, which comes as little surprise to the cruise industry, follows after the UK government announced its latest advice against cruise ship travel for Britons in the current climate due to the ongoing pandemic and cruise body CLIA having voluntarily extended the sailing suspension of its ocean-going cruise members until 15 September.

The cruise line has also confirmed that the only ship now sailing this summer will be Marella Explorer, which will homeport in Corfu from 2 October.

All customers whose bookings have been impacted will receive a refund credit and up to 10 per cent incentive of the total value of their booking, or they can request a cash refund via an online form on the Tui website.

Due to the ongoing uncertainty, Marella Cruises is offering customers with bookings due to depart in October the option to amend their cruise for free before the 31 July to any other holiday on-sale until October 2021.

Royal Caribbean Group, the parent company of Royal Caribbean International, Silversea Cruises, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara, announced this week that its brands’ fleet will not set sail until the beginning of October.

