World of Cruising Magazine

General manager of Marella Cruises, Daniel Barnes, reveals a typical day onboard Marella Discovery and why he cannot wait to get back out at sea once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

“First thing every morning without fail, I’ll do a full walk of the ship, making sure everything is ready for the day and the ship is looking her best. I will greet all the crew I meet on my walk, checking in to see how they all are.

“The crew is undoubtedly our greatest asset and making sure they have the tools, training and support they need to give our guests an unforgettable experience is a big part of my role as GM.

“I get to spend part of his day looking at the little things that make the big differences and the things that make Marella Cruises great.

“Whether it’s the surprise and delights, the unexpected events, the things that guests will remember for years to come, such as a pop-up operatic singing waitress, a flag parade or a live music set on the quayside, or any of the other wonderful and fun things that guests won’t be expecting, these are the things that set us apart and make us unique.

“As the general manager of Marella Discovery, I spend a lot of my time walking around the ship chatting to the guests, making lots of new friends as well as seeing old friends, as we have a large repeat customer base.”I also host tables and events, which is a fabulous way to get to know our guests and really make that personal connection.

“By spending so much time with guests, I pride myself that by the end of the cruise every third person knows me by name.

“Marella Cruises also receives many comments from guests after they have returned home from their cruise, so my team and I will spend a lot of time reading their reviews and learning what customers thought of their trip, what the highlights were and of course, what we could do better to make sure Marella Cruises continues to provide the great service for which it is well-known.

“I can’t wait to be back at sea after all this is over. I’m part of a company and a team whose goal is to put a smile on people’s faces. What could be better than that?”

Visit tui.co.uk/cruise for more information about Marella Cruises.