The UK’s third-largest cruise line Marella Cruises has today (24 August) announced that it has once again extended its pause in operations until 15 November 2020.

The cruise line, which is operated by Tui UK, has said this is “due to on-going uncertainty around travel restrictions” because of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Marella Cruises had previously extended its cancellation of all cruises until 30 September.

All customers whose bookings are impacted can choose from a range of flexible options.

These options include amending their booking for free with a 10 per cent incentive of the total value of their original booking, receive a refund credit and up to 10 per cent incentive of the value of their booking or request a full refund.

Earlier this month, Marella revealed its plans to welcome guests back on board its ships with its ‘five guarantees for safe cruising’.

Hoping to inspire guests to get booking a Marella cruise, the first guarantee is that customers can book and cruise with confidence, with Marella offering flexible changes and quarantine-free cruises.

Part of the ‘Marella Promise’, passengers will also be protected if their cruise does not go ahead, and will be offered a variety of extras.

The cruise line also revealed its enhanced health and safety protocols on board post-Covid-19, which include health screenings and temperature checks before boarding, and all passenger luggage being disinfected before being taken to cabins.

On board, passengers will use face masks and there will be fewer guests, helping to ensure social distancing. A one-way system will operate around ships and cabins and public areas will be regularly and thoroughly deep cleaned.

Commenting on the company’s latest initiatives, Marella Cruises managing director Chris Hackney said: “We understand some customers may feel a little uncertain about cruising and wonder what a cruise will be like post-covid, which is why we have created the new Marella Promise.

“It gives customers five key commitments to keep them safe on board while reassuring them we are still providing the memorable, enjoyable Marella Cruise that we’re known for.

“We will apply all the necessary health and safety measures to keep both customers and crew safe throughout the whole of their Marella Cruises journey. We will also ensure we are as flexible as possible if customers need to amend their cruises.”

